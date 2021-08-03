Local price review shows Nevada diesel price, cheapest station
(NEVADA, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Nevada they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Nevada area went to Hot Spot at 1112 E Austin Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 2424 E Austin Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Nevada area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.50
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.50
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$3.17
$3.62
$3.29
|card
card$2.83
$3.17
$3.62
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
