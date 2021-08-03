Local price review shows Nevada diesel price, cheapest station

(NEVADA, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Nevada they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Nevada area went to Hot Spot at 1112 E Austin Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 2424 E Austin Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Nevada area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Hot Spot 1112 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Cash N' Dash 1502 W Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Casey's 500 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.19

Casey's 401 N Osage Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.19

Pilot 2424 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.17 $ 3.62 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.17 $ 3.62 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.