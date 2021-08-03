Survey of Carthage diesel prices shows where to save $0.13 per gallon

(CARTHAGE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Carthage, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Carthage area went to Murphy USA at 1501 Walton Spur, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 1086 Us-59, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Carthage area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1501 Walton Spur, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.96

Valero 2365 Se Loop Us-59, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1086 Us-59, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.20 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.