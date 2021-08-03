Survey of Carthage diesel prices shows where to save $0.13 per gallon
(CARTHAGE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Carthage, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Carthage area went to Murphy USA at 1501 Walton Spur, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Exxon at 1086 Us-59, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Carthage area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.20
$3.48
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
