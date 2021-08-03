Greenville diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.12
(GREENVILLE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Greenville they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Murphy USA at 701 Willow Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at Hwy Al-185, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.26
$3.58
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
