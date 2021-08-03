Greenville diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.12

(GREENVILLE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Greenville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Murphy USA at 701 Willow Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at Hwy Al-185, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 701 Willow Ln, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Exxon 1008 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.26 $ 3.58 $ 3.09

Texaco 1007 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron Hwy Al-185, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Pacecar 943 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.