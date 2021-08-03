Maysville diesel price check reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Maysville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Maysville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 906 Us-68. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Marathon at 767 Us-52.

The average price across the greater Maysville area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 906 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Kroger 400 Market Square Dr, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 239 Walmart Way, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.05

Marathon 651 Bernard-Coughlin Blvd, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Valero 102 E 2Nd St, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Valero 1423 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.