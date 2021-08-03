Maysville diesel price check reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station
(MAYSVILLE, KY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Maysville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Maysville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 906 Us-68. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Marathon at 767 Us-52.
The average price across the greater Maysville area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.20
$3.50
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.78
$3.13
$3.48
$3.09
|card
card$2.78
$3.13
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.63
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0