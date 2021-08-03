Cancel
Bishop, CA

Bishop diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.34

Posted by 
Bishop Dispatch
 3 days ago
(BISHOP, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Bishop they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bishop area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 466 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49

The average price across the greater Bishop area was $4.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO

466 S Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$4.15

Paiute Palace Gas Station

2750 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.23
$4.33
$4.17
card
card$4.20
$4.30
$4.40
$4.24

Sinclair

586 N Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.19
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.29

Vons

1190 N Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.25
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.25
$4.47
$--
$4.29

Shell

1290 N Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$4.29
card
card$4.55
$--
$--
$4.39

Manor Market

3100 W Line St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Bishop Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

