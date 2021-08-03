Bishop diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.34

(BISHOP, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Bishop they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bishop area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 466 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49

The average price across the greater Bishop area was $4.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO 466 S Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ 4.15

Paiute Palace Gas Station 2750 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 4.17 card card $ 4.20 $ 4.30 $ 4.40 $ 4.24

Sinclair 586 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.29

Vons 1190 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.47 $ -- $ 4.29

Shell 1290 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.55 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Manor Market 3100 W Line St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.