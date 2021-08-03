Bishop diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.34
(BISHOP, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Bishop they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bishop area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 466 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49
The average price across the greater Bishop area was $4.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.13
$4.23
$4.33
$4.17
|card
card$4.20
$4.30
$4.40
$4.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.19
|card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.25
$--
$4.19
|card
card$4.25
$4.47
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$4.29
|card
card$4.55
$--
$--
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0