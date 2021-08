LATROBE (KDKA) – The chaos continued this morning as people arrive and find they’ll have to wait to get to their destinations. Both arrival and departure flights have been canceled on Thursday morning for Spirit Airlines. Spirit says they expect the cancellations to diminish over the coming days but it’s been five days and there’s been no change locally. According to the airline, they’re focusing cancellations on where passengers will have other options. There were close to 20 flights canceled between Pittsburgh International Airport and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Spirit Airlines has issued an apology, saying the delays were the result of staffing shortages, weather,...