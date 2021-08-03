Thirsty truck? Here's Fort Mohave's cheapest diesel
(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.75 in the greater Fort Mohave area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Mohave area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 2199 Az-95had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.82 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2540 Az-95, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.57
The average price across the greater Fort Mohave area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.39
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.13
$3.23
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
