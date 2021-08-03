Cancel
Fort Mohave, AZ

Thirsty truck? Here's Fort Mohave's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Fort Mohave Bulletin
Fort Mohave Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1ZJT_0bGLMehj00

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.75 in the greater Fort Mohave area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Mohave area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 2199 Az-95had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.82 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2540 Az-95, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.57

The average price across the greater Fort Mohave area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip

2199 Az-95, Bullhead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.82

Walmart

5210 S Az-95, Fort Mohave
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.39
$2.97

Maverik

4495 Hwy 95, Fort Mohave
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$3.08

Smith's

4747 Az-95, Fort Mohave
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.13
$3.23
$3.09

Chevron

3713 Az-95, Bullhead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09

Smith's

1775 E Lakeside Dr, Bullhead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

