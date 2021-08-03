Thirsty truck? Here's Fort Mohave's cheapest diesel

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.75 in the greater Fort Mohave area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Mohave area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 2199 Az-95had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.82 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2540 Az-95, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.57

The average price across the greater Fort Mohave area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip 2199 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.82

Walmart 5210 S Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.97

Maverik 4495 Hwy 95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.08

Smith's 4747 Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.09

Chevron 3713 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Smith's 1775 E Lakeside Dr, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.