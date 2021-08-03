Cancel
Cheboygan, MI

Price check: Diesel prices around Cheboygan

Posted by 
Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2gVu_0bGLMdp000

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Cheboygan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cheboygan area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 604 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.24 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 308 E State, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

604 S Main St, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.89
$3.24

Holiday

1031 S Main St, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.55
$4.15
$3.24

Speedway

401 Mackinaw Ave, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.89
$3.25

Marathon

9851 N Straits Hwy , Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$--
$3.25

Marathon

308 E State, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.95
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan, MI
ABOUT

With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

