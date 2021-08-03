Price check: Diesel prices around Cheboygan

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Cheboygan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cheboygan area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 604 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.24 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 308 E State, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 604 S Main St, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.24

Holiday 1031 S Main St, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 4.15 $ 3.24

Speedway 401 Mackinaw Ave, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Marathon 9851 N Straits Hwy , Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 308 E State, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.