Price check: Diesel prices around Cheboygan
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Cheboygan, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cheboygan area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 604 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.24 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 308 E State, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.89
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.55
$4.15
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.89
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.95
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0