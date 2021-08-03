Cancel
Slippery Rock, PA

Survey of Slippery Rock diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.34

Posted by 
Slippery Rock Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQN8U_0bGLMcwH00

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Slippery Rock they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area went to CITGO at 2678 William Flynn Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.83, at Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

2678 William Flynn Hwy, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.49

Sheetz

107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.59

GetGo

640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.59

Love's Travel Stop

1011 New Castle Rd, Pennsylvania
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$3.57
$3.87
$3.78
card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.87
$3.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Slippery Rock, PA
21
Followers
116
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

