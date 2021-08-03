Survey of Slippery Rock diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.34
(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Slippery Rock they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area went to CITGO at 2678 William Flynn Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.83, at Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$3.57
$3.87
$3.78
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.87
$3.83
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0