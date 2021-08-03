Survey of Slippery Rock diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.34

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Slippery Rock they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area went to CITGO at 2678 William Flynn Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.83, at Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 2678 William Flynn Hwy, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Sheetz 107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

GetGo 640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Love's Travel Stop 1011 New Castle Rd, Pennsylvania

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.78 card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.