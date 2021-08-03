Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on diesel in Lafayette, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lafayette area on Tuesday, found that BP at 415 Sr-52had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunshine Market at 631 Tn-52 Byp W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

The average price across the greater Lafayette area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 415 Sr-52, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Murphy USA 419 Tn-52 Bypass W, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

BP 415 Tn-52 E, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 1201 Scottsville Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Sunshine Market 631 Tn-52 Byp W, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.