Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Lafayette
(LAFAYETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on diesel in Lafayette, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lafayette area on Tuesday, found that BP at 415 Sr-52had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunshine Market at 631 Tn-52 Byp W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14
The average price across the greater Lafayette area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
