Survey of Selinsgrove diesel prices reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

(SELINSGROVE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.27 in the greater Selinsgrove area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Selinsgrove area went to Valero at 2950 N Susquehanna Trl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 766 N Susquehanna Trl, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.50, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 2950 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ 3.32

Sunoco 3013 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.32 $ 3.91 $ 3.42

Valero 1245 S Front St, Sunbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.46

Weis Markets 719 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.49

Turkey Hill 1980 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.55

Sheetz 766 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.