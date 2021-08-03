Survey of Selinsgrove diesel prices reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station
(SELINSGROVE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.27 in the greater Selinsgrove area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Selinsgrove area went to Valero at 2950 N Susquehanna Trl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 766 N Susquehanna Trl, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.50, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.32
$3.91
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.65
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.79
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
