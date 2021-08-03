Cancel
Selinsgrove, PA

Survey of Selinsgrove diesel prices reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

Selinsgrove Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cP9t_0bGLMVi400

(SELINSGROVE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.27 in the greater Selinsgrove area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Selinsgrove area went to Valero at 2950 N Susquehanna Trl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 766 N Susquehanna Trl, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.50, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

2950 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.81
$3.32

Sunoco

3013 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.32
$3.91
$3.42

Valero

1245 S Front St, Sunbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.65
$3.46

Weis Markets

719 Us-522, Selinsgrove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.49

Turkey Hill

1980 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.79
$3.55

Sheetz

766 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Selinsgrove Voice

Selinsgrove, PA
42
ABOUT

With Selinsgrove Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

