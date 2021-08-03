Price checks register Moulton diesel price, cheapest station

(MOULTON, AL) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Moulton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Moulton area went to Chevron at 13120 Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Chevron at 11327 Al-157 , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 13120 Market St, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Sunoco 11312 Al-33, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 15441 Al-24, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Marathon 11871 Al-157, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 11327 Al-157 , Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.