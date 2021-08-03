Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moulton, AL

Price checks register Moulton diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Moulton Voice
Moulton Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bGLMTwc00

(MOULTON, AL) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Moulton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Moulton area went to Chevron at 13120 Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Chevron at 11327 Al-157 , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

13120 Market St, Moulton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Sunoco

11312 Al-33, Moulton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Murphy USA

15441 Al-24, Moulton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.97

Marathon

11871 Al-157, Moulton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

11327 Al-157 , Moulton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Moulton Voice

Moulton Voice

Moulton, AL
57
Followers
107
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Moulton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
IndustryFlorida Star

Study Suggests Stinkweed Could Make Cleaner Biojet Fuel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Common farm weed could make a “greener” jet fuel with fewer production-related environmental impacts than other biofuels, a new study has found. The study was recently published in the journal ‘Applied Energy.’ Growing the weed, pennycress, often called stinkweed, as a crop requires less fertilizer and fewer pesticides than other plants that can be used to make renewable jet fuel, as per […]
Energy Industryvelillum.com

Introduction for Oil and Gas Engineering Model Development

CO2 emissions by the various industries is one of the main environment issues which have been recognised by many of the environmental agencies across the world. With the current technological growth, environmental policies and mitigation methods, the emission of CO2 will reach 45 gigatons by the 2035. It has been recently seen the aftereffects of rise in mean temperatures of earth due to increased emission of CO2 which affects earth and hence various strong measures should be taken to ensure that the global greenhouse gases concentration assignment help is stabilized at 450 ppm. To achieve this goal various technologies are required to be developed in which research and development of the CO2 capture technologies has to be prioritized. For the wide usage of this technology, it is necessary to ensure that the technology is cost effective as well as the efficiency of the technology is high.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Price checks register Pleasanton diesel price, cheapest station

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.80

(NEWARK, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Newark area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Newark area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at 76 at 39925 Mission Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy