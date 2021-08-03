Price checks register Moulton diesel price, cheapest station
(MOULTON, AL) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Moulton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Moulton area went to Chevron at 13120 Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Chevron at 11327 Al-157 , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
