Price check: Diesel prices around Sullivan

(SULLIVAN, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Sullivan area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sullivan area went to ZX at 116 S Service Rd W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr , the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ZX 116 S Service Rd W, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

BP 727 W Springfield Rd, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.19

ZX 161 N Outer Rd, Bourbon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Circle K 408 S Mo-185, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Flying J 825 N Loop Dr , Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.44 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.