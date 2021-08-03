Price check: Diesel prices around Sullivan
(SULLIVAN, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Sullivan area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Sullivan area went to ZX at 116 S Service Rd W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr , the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.44
$3.41
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
