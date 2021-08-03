Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Winnsboro station

(WINNSBORO, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater Winnsboro area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Winnsboro area went to Spirit at 3860 Front St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.94, at Smokers's Paradise at 3621 Front St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Winnsboro area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Spirit 3860 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Murphy USA 3370 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Smokers's Paradise 3621 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.