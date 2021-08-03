Claremont diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(CLAREMONT, NH) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Claremont, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Claremont area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 170 Charlestown Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.24 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 170 Charlestown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 170 Charlestown Rd, Claremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.