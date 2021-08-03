Claremont diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05
(CLAREMONT, NH) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Claremont, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Claremont area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 170 Charlestown Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.24 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 170 Charlestown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.34
$3.64
$3.24
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
