Survey of Covington diesel prices reveals $0.32 savings at cheapest station

(COVINGTON, VA) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Covington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Covington area on Tuesday, found that BP at 584 E Madison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 9104 Winterberry Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 584 E Madison St, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Love's Travel Stop 9104 Winterberry Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.