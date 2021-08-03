Survey of Covington diesel prices reveals $0.32 savings at cheapest station
(COVINGTON, VA) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Covington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Covington area on Tuesday, found that BP at 584 E Madison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 9104 Winterberry Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.37
$3.67
$3.44
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.67
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
