Harrisonville, MO

Survey of Harrisonville diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station

Harrisonville Dispatch
 3 days ago
(HARRISONVILLE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on diesel in Harrisonville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Harrisonville area went to Cenex at 1901 E Mechanic St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Love's Travel Stop at 2611 S Brookhart Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex

1901 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.94
$--
$2.81

Casey's

1901 W Mechanic St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$2.85

Casey's

1801 N Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.23
$2.85

QuikTrip

1402 N Mo-291, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.94
$3.19
$2.85

Amoco

21500 E 275Th St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

2611 S Brookhart Dr, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.24
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.39
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrisonville Dispatch

Harrisonville, MO
ABOUT

With Harrisonville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

