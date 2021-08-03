Survey of Harrisonville diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on diesel in Harrisonville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Harrisonville area went to Cenex at 1901 E Mechanic St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Love's Travel Stop at 2611 S Brookhart Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 1901 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.81

Casey's 1901 W Mechanic St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 2.85

Casey's 1801 N Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 2.85

QuikTrip 1402 N Mo-291, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.85

Amoco 21500 E 275Th St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 2611 S Brookhart Dr, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.