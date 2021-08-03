Survey of Harrisonville diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station
(HARRISONVILLE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on diesel in Harrisonville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Harrisonville area went to Cenex at 1901 E Mechanic St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Love's Travel Stop at 2611 S Brookhart Dr, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.94
$--
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$3.23
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.94
$3.19
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.24
|card
card$2.68
$--
$3.39
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0