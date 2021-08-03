Price checks register Alexander diesel price, cheapest station

(ALEXANDER, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Alexander, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alexander area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 403 Bryant Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 7801 Alcoa Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

The average price across the greater Alexander area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 403 Bryant Ave, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 2.93

Valero 10501 Stagecoach Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 2.98

Shell 13400 I-30 Frontage Rd, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Valero 7717 Ar-5, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Quick Fuel Mart 13420 Otter Creek Pkwy, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Mapco 2201 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.