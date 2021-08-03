Cancel
Alexander, AR

Price checks register Alexander diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Alexander Today
Alexander Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gh4DW_0bGLM6yO00

(ALEXANDER, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Alexander, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alexander area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 403 Bryant Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 7801 Alcoa Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

The average price across the greater Alexander area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

403 Bryant Ave, Bryant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.41
$2.93

Valero

10501 Stagecoach Rd, Little Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.14
$2.98

Shell

13400 I-30 Frontage Rd, Alexander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99

Valero

7717 Ar-5, Alexander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Quick Fuel Mart

13420 Otter Creek Pkwy, Little Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Mapco

2201 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

