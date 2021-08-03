Cancel
Elk City, OK

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Elk City

Elk City Digest
 3 days ago
(ELK CITY, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Elk City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Elk City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Conoco at 315 E 3Rd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2703 E Ok-66.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

315 E 3Rd St, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.49
$2.99

Sinclair

515 S Main St, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$2.99

Conoco

1921 S Main Ave, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Phillips 66

2000 S Main Ave, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Hutch's

20207 E 1110 Rd , Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Hutch's

101 Clyde Ave, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

