Diesel survey: Camdenton's cheapest station
(CAMDENTON, MO) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Camdenton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Camdenton area went to Signal at 140 E Us-54, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Y Road General Store at 75 Wavy Leaf, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Camdenton area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0