Diesel survey: Camdenton's cheapest station

(CAMDENTON, MO) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Camdenton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Camdenton area went to Signal at 140 E Us-54, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Y Road General Store at 75 Wavy Leaf, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Camdenton area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Signal 140 E Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Cenex 535 Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.94

Gerbes 1093 Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 2.94

Cenex 321 N Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 641 W Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

C & K Quick Stop 324 S Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.