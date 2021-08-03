Cancel
Camdenton, MO

Diesel survey: Camdenton's cheapest station

Camdenton Times
Camdenton Times
 3 days ago
(CAMDENTON, MO) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Camdenton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Camdenton area went to Signal at 140 E Us-54, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Y Road General Store at 75 Wavy Leaf, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Camdenton area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Signal

140 E Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.94

Cenex

535 Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.94

Gerbes

1093 Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$--
$2.94

Cenex

321 N Mo-5, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

641 W Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

C & K Quick Stop

324 S Mo-5, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.49
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

