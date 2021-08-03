Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Florence

(FLORENCE, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to VP Racing Fuels at 813 Us-101, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.56 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Safeway at 700 Us-101, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

VP Racing Fuels 813 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.58 $ -- $ -- $ 3.56 card card $ 3.68 $ -- $ -- $ 3.56

76 1570 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.67 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 700 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Fred Meyer 4701 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.