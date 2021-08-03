Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Florence
(FLORENCE, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to VP Racing Fuels at 813 Us-101, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.56 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Safeway at 700 Us-101, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.58
$--
$--
$3.56
|card
card$3.68
$--
$--
$3.56
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$--
$3.79
$3.67
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.74
$--
$3.69
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.84
$3.99
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
