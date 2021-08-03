Cancel
Florence, OR

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Florence

Florence News Flash
Florence News Flash
 3 days ago
(FLORENCE, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Florence they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to VP Racing Fuels at 813 Us-101, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.56 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Safeway at 700 Us-101, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

VP Racing Fuels

813 Us-101, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.58
$--
$--
$3.56
card
card$3.68
$--
$--
$3.56

76

1570 Us-101, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$3.79
$3.67
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

700 Us-101, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.74
$--
$3.69
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.79

Fred Meyer

4701 Us-101, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.84
$3.99
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Florence News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

