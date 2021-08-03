Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Oakland station

(OAKLAND, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Oakland area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oakland area went to Pacific Pride at 231–311 S 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Pacific Pride at 231–311 S 3Rd St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Oakland area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Pacific Pride 231–311 S 3Rd St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Sheetz 5 N 3Rd St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

BFS 837 E Oak St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sunoco 435 N 3Rd St , Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Liberty Md-135, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

BFS 1820 Maryland Hwy, Mountain Lake Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.