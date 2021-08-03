Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Oakland station
(OAKLAND, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Oakland area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Oakland area went to Pacific Pride at 231–311 S 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Pacific Pride at 231–311 S 3Rd St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Oakland area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
