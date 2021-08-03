Cancel
Andrews, TX

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Andrews station

Posted by 
Andrews Daily
Andrews Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWJIu_0bGLLxC500

(ANDREWS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Andrews they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Andrews area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 100 E Broadway Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 1103 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

100 E Broadway St, Andrews
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$3.18

E-Z Mart

510 Andrews St, Andrews
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.26
$3.54
$3.18

E-Z Mart

1201 Ne Mustang Dr, Andrews
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.18

Stripes

1520 N Main St, Andrews
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

1201 S Main St, Andrews
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$3.27
$3.62
$3.38
card
card$3.00
$--
$3.62
$3.38

Pilot Travel Center

1103 S Main St, Andrews
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.31
$3.59
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Andrews Daily

Andrews Daily

Andrews, TX
With Andrews Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

