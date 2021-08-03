Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Andrews station
(ANDREWS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Andrews they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Andrews area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 100 E Broadway Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 1103 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.26
$3.54
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.00
$3.27
$3.62
$3.38
|card
card$3.00
$--
$3.62
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.31
$3.59
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
