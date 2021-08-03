Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Andrews station

(ANDREWS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Andrews they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Andrews area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 100 E Broadway Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 1103 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 100 E Broadway St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.57 $ 3.18

E-Z Mart 510 Andrews St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.26 $ 3.54 $ 3.18

E-Z Mart 1201 Ne Mustang Dr, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Stripes 1520 N Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 1201 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.38

Pilot Travel Center 1103 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.