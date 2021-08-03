Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Kewanee
(KEWANEE, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Kewanee area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kewanee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Casey's at 618 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Jo Jo’s Convenient Store at 501 N Main St.
The average price across the greater Kewanee area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
