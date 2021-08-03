Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Kewanee

(KEWANEE, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Kewanee area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kewanee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Casey's at 618 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Jo Jo’s Convenient Store at 501 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Kewanee area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 618 N Main St, Kewanee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Jo Jo’s Convenient Store 501 N Main St, Kewanee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.