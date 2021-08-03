Local price review shows diesel prices around Winslow

(WINSLOW, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Winslow they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Winslow area went to Maverik at 2110 North Park Drive, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Flying J at 400 Transcon Ln, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Winslow area was $3.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 2110 North Park Drive, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.05

76 90 Hipkoe Dr, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.39

Flying J 400 Transcon Ln, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.23 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.