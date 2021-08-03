Cancel
Winslow, AZ

Local price review shows diesel prices around Winslow

Winslow Times
Winslow Times
 3 days ago
(WINSLOW, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Winslow they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Winslow area went to Maverik at 2110 North Park Drive, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Flying J at 400 Transcon Ln, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Winslow area was $3.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

2110 North Park Drive, Winslow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.33
$3.53
$3.05

76

90 Hipkoe Dr, Winslow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.64
$3.39

Flying J

400 Transcon Ln, Winslow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.23
$3.62
$3.82
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Winslow Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

