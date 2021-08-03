Local price review shows diesel prices around Winslow
(WINSLOW, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Winslow they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Winslow area went to Maverik at 2110 North Park Drive, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at Flying J at 400 Transcon Ln, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Winslow area was $3.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.33
$3.53
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.64
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.23
$3.62
$3.82
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0