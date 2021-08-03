Grove diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(GROVE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Grove, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grove area went to Harps at 1120 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Phillips 66 at 1101 E Ok-10, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Grove area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Harps 1120 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Turtle Stop 2160 Us-59 N , Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 2.90

Phillips 66 24996 Us-59 N, Copeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Circle K 2117 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 2.93

Conoco 2130 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 1101 E Ok-10, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.