Grove diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(GROVE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Grove, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Grove area went to Harps at 1120 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Phillips 66 at 1101 E Ok-10, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Grove area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.05
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.18
$3.38
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.24
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.44
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0