The Broward Education Foundation launched its annual Back to School Supply Drive for Broward public school students to help impoverished kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event aims to collect enough money to equip students with essential classroom supplies for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Contributions will help provide “under-resourced” kids with supplies in Title 1 schools, places with high percentages of children from low-income families, according to the foundation.