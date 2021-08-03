Thirsty truck? Here's Portage's cheapest diesel

(PORTAGE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Portage, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Portage area went to Mobil at N5755 Wi-78, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Kwik Trip at 1324 E Wisconsin St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil N5755 Wi-78, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.32 $ 3.84 $ 2.98

BP W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

BP N5800 Kinney Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 403 De Witt St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

BP W8425 Crawford Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Kwik Trip 1324 E Wisconsin St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.