Portage, WI

Thirsty truck? Here's Portage's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Portage Times
 3 days ago
(PORTAGE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Portage, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Portage area went to Mobil at N5755 Wi-78, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Kwik Trip at 1324 E Wisconsin St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

N5755 Wi-78, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.32
$3.84
$2.98

BP

W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.64
$2.99

BP

N5800 Kinney Rd, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.39
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$--
$2.99

CITGO

403 De Witt St, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.03

BP

W8425 Crawford Rd, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.03

Kwik Trip

1324 E Wisconsin St, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments

Portage Times

Portage Times

Portage, WI
18
Followers
121
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portage Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

