Thirsty truck? Here's Portage's cheapest diesel
(PORTAGE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Portage, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Portage area went to Mobil at N5755 Wi-78, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Kwik Trip at 1324 E Wisconsin St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.32
$3.84
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.39
$--
$2.99
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
