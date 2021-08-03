Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Senatobia, MS

Price check: Diesel prices around Senatobia

Posted by 
Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Feu6v_0bGLLYK200

(SENATOBIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.15 depending on where in Senatobia they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Senatobia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at Shell at 3024 Us-51 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Sayle Oil Co at 200 E Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

3024 Us-51 S, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.84

Sayle Oil Co

200 E Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

333 E Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Circle K

510 E Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.95
$3.25
$2.99

Marathon

549 E Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia Bulletin

Senatobia, MS
28
Followers
111
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Senatobia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Senatobia, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Shell#Sayle Oil Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

After a decline, DOE/EIA weekly diesel price heads higher again

The weekly Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration (DOE/EIA) average retail diesel price resumed its upward course Monday, climbing 2.5 cents to $3.367 a gallon. The increase comes after last week’s decline of 0.2 cents a gallon, the first after a 12-week run of increases. This week’s price is the highest...
Trafficpncguam.com

Price of regular gas rises to $4.77 a gallon

Fuel prices have increased with regular gas rising to $4.77 per gallon. Mobil, as of Tues, Aug. 3, has its regular unleaded gas priced at $4.77 a gallon. The three fuel companies on island usually mirror each other’s prices and when one company increases its price, the others follow. This...
Trafficdallassun.com

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.
TrafficBirmingham Star

Another big jump in fuel prices on the cards in August

Consumers can expect a hefty increase on all fuel types in August due to an increase in import prices, the Automobile Association said on Friday. The AA - which does not itself regulate fuel prices - said it expected a jump of around 83 cents a litre higher for petrol, 48 cents a litre for diesel, and 48 cents for illuminating paraffin.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
TrafficWTAJ

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficNewsweek

What Impact Does the COVID Delta Variant Have on Gas Prices?

The nation's average gas price has fallen slightly after reaching high for 2021, according to data released on Monday. Both industry monitor GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association (AAA) attributed the decrease in price partly to the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Last week, the nation's...
TrafficPosted by
WJON

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficWSET

Summer driving, tight supply gasses fuel prices at the pump

The economic recovery is pumping up gas prices. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
Traffickurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-84 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is 93-cents higher than a year ago. The national average is three-16. Gas demand is down sharply from the holiday weekend, but crude oil prices are above 70-dollars a barrel. Pump prices will likely remain high throughout the summer driving season.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 36 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 36 Bcf as of July 23, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,714 Bcf as of Friday, July 23, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 36 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 523 Bcf less than last year at this time and 168 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,882 Bcf.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
TrafficShropshire Star

July brings nine consecutive months of petrol price increases

Diesel is now at its costliest point in more than seven years, too. Drivers faced continued price increases after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July. The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Fuelade offers solution for rising diesel, heavy fuel price

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): In the current scenario of increasing fuel prices and pollution hazards caused by fuels, A Hyderabad based company, RB Fuelade India Private Limited in an exclusive joint venture with a US-based company Fuelade Solutions introduced an innovative organic fuel efficiency and environment saving catalyst called 'Fuelade'.
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Summer U.S. natural gas prices are the highest since 2014

Summer U.S. natural gas prices are the highest in seven years, according to the Energy Department. The U.S. natural gas spot price at the Henry Hub in June averaged $3.26 per million British thermal units, the highest price during any summer month, or April to September, since 2014. Prices in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy