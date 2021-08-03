Cortez diesel prices: $0.37/gallon savings at Cortez's cheapest station
(CORTEZ, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Cortez area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cortez area on Tuesday, found that City Market at 508 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.35 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Handy Mart at 806½ S Broadway, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
