Ten Fascinating Colorado Landmarks We Have On Our Bucket List

By Wes Adams
New to the state, already late! That won't stop me from creating a bucket list of Colorado Landmarks that I really wanna see. Of the ten places I can't wait to check out, I've knocked out two of them. Not bad for a first day. The last time I spent some time in Grand Junction I was able to spend an entire day wandering around the Colorado National Monument. I plan to spend several more days up there. Waylon suggested I go climb Mount Garfield. I'm gonna make him come with me cause he will probably have to carry me to the top.

