Elkins, WV

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Elkins stations charging $0.22 extra

Elkins Today
 3 days ago
(ELKINS, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Elkins they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Elkins area went to Walmart at 721 Beverly Pike, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Sheetz at 1601 Beverly Pike, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

721 Beverly Pike, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.47
$3.07

Kroger

450 11Th St, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Speedway

702 Beverly Pike, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

105 E Us-33, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19

Speedway

1205 Harrison Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.19

Woodford Express

N Randolph Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

