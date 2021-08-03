Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Elkins stations charging $0.22 extra

(ELKINS, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Elkins they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Elkins area went to Walmart at 721 Beverly Pike, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Sheetz at 1601 Beverly Pike, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 721 Beverly Pike, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.07

Kroger 450 11Th St, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Speedway 702 Beverly Pike, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 105 E Us-33, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Speedway 1205 Harrison Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Woodford Express N Randolph Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.