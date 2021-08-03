Cancel
Milford, PA

Diesel price update: Milford's cheapest station

Milford Digest
Milford Digest
 3 days ago
(MILFORD, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Milford, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Milford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.89, at Exxon at 250 Us-6. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Exxon at 250 Us-6.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

250 Us-6, Milford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.89

Sunoco

302 Us-6, Milford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.67
$3.83
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Milford Digest

Milford Digest

Milford, PA
