Evanston, WY

Local price review shows diesel prices around Evanston

Evanston News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bGLL2PH00

(EVANSTON, WY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Evanston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Evanston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.87, at Maverik at 350 Front Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.17, listed at Chevron at 1949 Harrison Dr.

The average price across the greater Evanston area was $4.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

350 Front Street, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.87

Chevron

106 N 3Rd St, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.39
$4.49
$3.89

Maverik

535 County Rd, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.89

Flying J

1920 Harrison Dr, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.85
$4.17
$4.41
$--

Pilot

289 Bear River Dr, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.85
$4.17
$4.41
$4.15

Chevron

1949 Harrison Dr, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Evanston News Flash

Evanston News Flash

Evanston, WY
ABOUT

With Evanston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

