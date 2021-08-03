Local price review shows diesel prices around Evanston
(EVANSTON, WY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Evanston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Evanston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.87, at Maverik at 350 Front Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.17, listed at Chevron at 1949 Harrison Dr.
The average price across the greater Evanston area was $4.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.39
$4.49
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$3.85
$4.17
$4.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$3.85
$4.17
$4.41
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0