Local price review shows diesel prices around Evanston

(EVANSTON, WY) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Evanston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Evanston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.87, at Maverik at 350 Front Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.17, listed at Chevron at 1949 Harrison Dr.

The average price across the greater Evanston area was $4.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 350 Front Street, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.87

Chevron 106 N 3Rd St, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.89

Maverik 535 County Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Flying J 1920 Harrison Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.17 $ 4.41 $ --

Pilot 289 Bear River Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.17 $ 4.41 $ 4.15

Chevron 1949 Harrison Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.