Cambridge, MN

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cambridge

Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 3 days ago
(CAMBRIDGE, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Cambridge area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cambridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at BP at 2046 2Nd Ave Se. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 400 Dual Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

2046 2Nd Ave Se, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$3.04

Fleet Farm

2321 3Rd Ave Ne, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Coborn's Express

209 6Th Ave Ne, Isanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.45
$3.13

Holiday

635 S Main St, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.15

Casey's

2431St Ave E, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15

Casey's

2290 Main St S, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge, MN
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

