Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cambridge
(CAMBRIDGE, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Cambridge area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cambridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at BP at 2046 2Nd Ave Se. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 400 Dual Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.45
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0