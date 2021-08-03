Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cambridge

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Cambridge area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cambridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at BP at 2046 2Nd Ave Se. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 400 Dual Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 2046 2Nd Ave Se, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.04

Fleet Farm 2321 3Rd Ave Ne, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Coborn's Express 209 6Th Ave Ne, Isanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.13

Holiday 635 S Main St, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.15

Casey's 2431St Ave E, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Casey's 2290 Main St S, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.