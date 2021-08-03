Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Cheraw's cheapest
(CHERAW, SC) You could be saving up to $1.03 per gallon on diesel in Cheraw, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cheraw area on Tuesday, found that Corner Cupboard at 820 Chesterfield Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was In & Out at 3749 Sc-9, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.43
$3.83
$2.96
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.16
$3.56
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$3.20
$3.60
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
