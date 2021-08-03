Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Cheraw's cheapest

(CHERAW, SC) You could be saving up to $1.03 per gallon on diesel in Cheraw, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cheraw area on Tuesday, found that Corner Cupboard at 820 Chesterfield Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was In & Out at 3749 Sc-9, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Corner Cupboard 820 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ 2.96 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

BP 711 Market St, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.05

Murphy USA 1042 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

In & Out 3749 Sc-9, Cheraw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.