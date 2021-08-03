Fort Bragg diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.26

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Bragg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Bragg area on Tuesday, found that Red Rhino at 700 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 810 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.39

The average price across the greater Fort Bragg area was $4.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Red Rhino 700 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.13

Norcal Gasoline 18770 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.27

Speedway Express 18475 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.29

Chevron 810 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.