Fort Bragg diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.26
(FORT BRAGG, CA) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Bragg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Bragg area on Tuesday, found that Red Rhino at 700 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 810 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.39
The average price across the greater Fort Bragg area was $4.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.59
$4.79
$4.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0