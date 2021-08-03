Diesel price update: Alamosa's cheapest station

(ALAMOSA, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Alamosa, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Alamosa area went to Conoco at 725 State Ave., according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at MVC at 1311 West Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Alamosa area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 725 State Ave., Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.96 $ 4.29 $ 3.45

City Market 131 Market St, Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.49

Conoco 412 Denver St., Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.66 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.51 card card $ 3.66 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.51

Conoco 1601 Main St., Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.26 $ 3.51

Loaf 'N Jug 102 Us-160 East, Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Alta Convenience 3213 Main St, Alamosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.