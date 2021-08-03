Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

Diesel price update: Alamosa's cheapest station

Posted by 
Alamosa Dispatch
Alamosa Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPXub_0bGLKqpx00

(ALAMOSA, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Alamosa, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Alamosa area went to Conoco at 725 State Ave., according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at MVC at 1311 West Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Alamosa area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

725 State Ave., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.96
$4.29
$3.45

City Market

131 Market St, Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$--
$3.49

Conoco

412 Denver St., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.66
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51
card
card$3.66
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51

Conoco

1601 Main St., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.26
$3.51

Loaf 'N Jug

102 Us-160 East, Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.54

Alta Convenience

3213 Main St, Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa, CO
62
Followers
118
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy