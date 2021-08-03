Diesel price update: Alamosa's cheapest station
(ALAMOSA, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Alamosa, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Alamosa area went to Conoco at 725 State Ave., according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at MVC at 1311 West Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Alamosa area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.96
$4.29
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.66
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51
|card
card$3.66
$3.99
$4.29
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.26
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.54
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
