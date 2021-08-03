Cancel
Forest, MS

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Forest's cheapest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lhxd3_0bGLKeUT00

(FOREST, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Forest area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Forest area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1550 Ms-35 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1290 Ms-35 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Forest area was $2.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

1550 Ms-35 S, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85

Shell

1290 Ms-35 S, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

