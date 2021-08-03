Rochelle diesel price check reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(ROCHELLE, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Rochelle they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rochelle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Hintzsche Oil at 103 2Nd Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 400 E Steward Road.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Hintzsche Oil 103 2Nd Ave, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Petro 900 Petro Rd, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.70 $ 3.24

Casey's 330 S 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

BP 1000 S 7Th St, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Murphy USA 390 Coronado Dr, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ 3.39

Casey's 215 Powers Rd, Hillcrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.