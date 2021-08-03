Cancel
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle diesel price check reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Rochelle Updates
Rochelle Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYYIu_0bGLKZ1i00

(ROCHELLE, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Rochelle they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rochelle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Hintzsche Oil at 103 2Nd Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 400 E Steward Road.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Hintzsche Oil

103 2Nd Ave, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09

Petro

900 Petro Rd, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.70
$3.24

Casey's

330 S 7Th St, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.39

BP

1000 S 7Th St, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.89
$3.39

Murphy USA

390 Coronado Dr, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.48
$3.88
$3.39

Casey's

215 Powers Rd, Hillcrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

