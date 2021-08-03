Rochelle diesel price check reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station
(ROCHELLE, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Rochelle they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rochelle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Hintzsche Oil at 103 2Nd Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 400 E Steward Road.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.70
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.48
$3.88
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0