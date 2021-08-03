Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in North Chicago
(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) You could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on diesel in North Chicago, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the North Chicago area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 3092 N Skokie Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 226 N Il-21, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.84
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.40
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.44
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.87
$4.27
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.66
$4.06
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.67
$4.07
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.77
$4.17
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
