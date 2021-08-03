Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Chicago, IL

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in North Chicago

Posted by 
North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tR4I3_0bGLKQ5B00

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) You could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on diesel in North Chicago, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the North Chicago area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 3092 N Skokie Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 226 N Il-21, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.84

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

3092 N Skokie Hwy, Lake Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$--
$--
$3.23

BP

530 N Western Ave, Lake Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.44
$3.24

Speedway

2932 Belvidere Rd, Waukegan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.87
$4.27
$3.25

Murphy USA

3850 Fountain Square Place, Waukegan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.66
$4.06
$3.25

Thorntons

3233 Grand Ave, Illinois
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.67
$4.07
$3.25

CITGO

2135 N Green Bay Rd, Waukegan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.77
$4.17
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
47
Followers
127
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Chicago Area#Citgo#Mobil#N Il 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
RetailKPVI Newschannel 6

Calumet Region-made Explorer sales plunge 26.4% amid chip shortage

The locally made Ford Explorer SUV saw a 26.4% decrease in sales in July as compared to a year ago, as a result of the chip shortages that shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant for most of the month. Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 31.8% to 120,053 units last...
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Used Car Prices Are Going Nuts! Here Are 10 of the Biggest Price Jumps

The chip shortage, the pandemic, the weather, and your rheumatoid arthritis acting up—and everything is conspiring to drive up prices of used cars across America. According to a study by iSeeCars.com, the average used car price in June rose a whopping $7,583, or 32.7 percent compared to what it was last year. This comes after a 26.4-percent year-over-year increase in May and a 16.8-percent year-over-year increase in April. The Nissan Leaf had the highest percentage increase at 48.1, while the Mercedes G-Wagon had the highest dollar increase at $50,271.
Trafficwmskamfm.com

AAA: The Faster You Drive, The More You Spend

Driving faster than the speed limit can be costly for motorists, according to new research from AAA. The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With gasoline prices at a seven-year high, the Automobile...
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
CarsKWQC

AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?

AURORA, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Think you will have enough gas once your fuel light goes on in your vehicle? AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that provide a miles-to-empty estimate. Overall, it says the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination showed the way you drive and other variables could result in a significant difference.
CarsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy