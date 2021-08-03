Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in North Chicago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) You could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on diesel in North Chicago, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the North Chicago area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 3092 N Skokie Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 226 N Il-21, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.84

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 3092 N Skokie Hwy, Lake Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

BP 530 N Western Ave, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.44 $ 3.24

Speedway 2932 Belvidere Rd, Waukegan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.87 $ 4.27 $ 3.25

Murphy USA 3850 Fountain Square Place, Waukegan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 4.06 $ 3.25

Thorntons 3233 Grand Ave, Illinois

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 4.07 $ 3.25

CITGO 2135 N Green Bay Rd, Waukegan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 4.17 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.