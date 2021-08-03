Diesel: Raymondville's cheapest, according to survey
(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Raymondville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Raymondville area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 14083 Fm-490had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 423 E Hidalgo Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Raymondville area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.26
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
