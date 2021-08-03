Diesel: Raymondville's cheapest, according to survey

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Raymondville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Raymondville area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 14083 Fm-490had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 423 E Hidalgo Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Raymondville area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 14083 Fm-490, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 2.96

Valero 423 E Hidalgo Ave, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Exxon 1095 E Hildago Ave, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Valero 101 N Ih-69E, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.