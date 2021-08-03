Cody diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.13 per gallon
(CODY, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.13 depending on where in Cody they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Cody area went to Mobil at 1200 17Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.5 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.63, at Mobil at 221 Yellowstone Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Cody area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.50
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$3.54
$3.64
$3.50
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.28
$3.48
$3.68
$3.54
|card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.79
$3.99
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
