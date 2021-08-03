Cody diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.13 per gallon

(CODY, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.13 depending on where in Cody they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Cody area went to Mobil at 1200 17Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.5 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.63, at Mobil at 221 Yellowstone Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Cody area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 1200 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.50 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.55

Conoco 1737 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ 3.50 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.55

Maverik 2321 Big Horn Avenue, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.53

Exxon 1543 Depot Dr, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.59

Hobo Oil Company 2019 Big Horn Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Exxon 1502 Sheridan Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.