Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cody, WY

Cody diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.13 per gallon

Posted by 
Cody Today
Cody Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXUTF_0bGLKNgE00

(CODY, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.13 depending on where in Cody they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Cody area went to Mobil at 1200 17Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.5 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.63, at Mobil at 221 Yellowstone Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Cody area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

1200 17Th St, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.50
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.55

Conoco

1737 17Th St, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$3.54
$3.64
$3.50
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$3.55

Maverik

2321 Big Horn Avenue, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.53

Exxon

1543 Depot Dr, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.28
$3.48
$3.68
$3.54
card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.59

Hobo Oil Company

2019 Big Horn Ave, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.54

Exxon

1502 Sheridan Ave, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$3.79
$3.99
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Cody Today

Cody Today

Cody, WY
33
Followers
129
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cody Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cody, WY
Traffic
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cody, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Yellowstone National Park#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices on the rise after brief dip

Gas prices are on the rise again after a "short-lived" decline, according to an industry expert. The nation's average gas price rose 1.7 cents per gallon over the past week, notching $3.16 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which compiles data from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country. The...
Trafficwfxrtv.com

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficPosted by
NJ.com

Gas prices are about $1 more per gallon than last summer

Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices hold steady at $2.97 per gallon

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.18. Florida drivers got no relief at the pumps last week, but things also didn’t get any worse. The average price for a gallon of gasoline across Florida held steady at $2.97, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning. That’s the same as two weeks ago.
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices slip below $3 per gallon, barely

Florida prices range from $2.89 to $3.15 per gallon. The price of a gallon of gasoline dropped a tad last week, with the average cost in Florida falling below $3 a gallon for the first time this month. Just barely, though. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline was...
Trafficpix11.com

Drivers not seeing much relief from higher gas prices

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New...
Trafficwfirnews.com

AAA: Gas prices keep rising with increased summer demand

Since Memorial Day weekend, the national average of gas prices has increased 13 cents a gallon, and in Virginia, the average gas price has risen by three cents over the last week. AAA Mid-Atlantic says this summer’s price increase is related to a higher demand for gas as more people travel this year compared to last year. WFIR’s Madison Everett has more:
Buying CarsAutoblog

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe price jumps amid sales success

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a fantastic Wrangler — perhaps the best, even — but it’s suffering from price creep in its first full year on sale. When we first drove the 4xe about the time it launched, the Sahara (cheapest model) started at $49,490, including the semi-exorbitant $1,495 destination charge. Now, a report from CarsDirect reveals the new price is going to be $52,520.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.20 per gallon

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.20 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at Greenpoint Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

(FAIRFIELD, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Fairfield area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 145 Lordship Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59.

Comments / 0

Community Policy