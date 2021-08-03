Monroe diesel prices: $0.10/gallon savings at Monroe's cheapest station
(MONROE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Monroe, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Monroe area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 317 8Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.12
$3.86
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.62
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.72
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
