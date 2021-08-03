Monroe diesel prices: $0.10/gallon savings at Monroe's cheapest station

(MONROE, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Monroe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Monroe area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 317 8Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 720 8Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 317 8Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.12 $ 3.86 $ 3.15

Mobil 180 N 18Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.15

Kwik Trip 720 8Th Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.72 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.