Middlefield diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.34
(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Middlefield they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Middlefield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at B.T. Oil at 15525 West High St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Gas USA at 13819 W Center St.
The average price across the greater Middlefield area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.28
$3.58
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.37
$3.72
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.99
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
