Middlefield, OH

Middlefield diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.34

Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 3 days ago


(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Middlefield they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Middlefield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at B.T. Oil at 15525 West High St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Gas USA at 13819 W Center St.

The average price across the greater Middlefield area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

B.T. Oil

15525 West High St, Middlefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25

Marathon

15385 Old State Rd, Middlefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.28
$3.58
$3.27

Western Reserve Farm Coop

13762 Ford Ln, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.34

Circle K

15560 W High St, Middlefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.37
$3.72
$3.37

Marathon

13980 Main Market Rd, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39

Gas USA

13819 W Center St, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.99
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield, OH
With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy