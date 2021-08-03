Middlefield diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.34

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Middlefield they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Middlefield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at B.T. Oil at 15525 West High St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Gas USA at 13819 W Center St.

The average price across the greater Middlefield area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

B.T. Oil 15525 West High St, Middlefield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 15385 Old State Rd, Middlefield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.27

Western Reserve Farm Coop 13762 Ford Ln, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.34

Circle K 15560 W High St, Middlefield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ 3.37

Marathon 13980 Main Market Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Gas USA 13819 W Center St, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.