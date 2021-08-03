Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Kenai
(KENAI, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Kenai, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kenai area on Tuesday, found that Tesoro at 11120 Kenai Spur Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 11126 Kenai Spur Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$4.09
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.83
$4.08
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.77
$4.02
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
