Kenai News Watch

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Kenai

Posted by 
Kenai News Watch
Kenai News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bGLKK2300

(KENAI, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Kenai, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kenai area on Tuesday, found that Tesoro at 11120 Kenai Spur Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 11126 Kenai Spur Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tesoro

11120 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.19

Holiday

10671 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$4.09
$3.19

Chevron

11126 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.83
$4.08
$3.24

Shell

43335 Kalifornsky Beach Rd, Kalifornsky Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.77
$4.02
$3.24

Alaska Oil Sales

43442 K Beach Rd, Soldotna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kenai News Watch

Kenai News Watch

Kenai, AK
ABOUT

With Kenai News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

