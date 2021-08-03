Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Kenai

(KENAI, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Kenai, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kenai area on Tuesday, found that Tesoro at 11120 Kenai Spur Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 11126 Kenai Spur Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tesoro 11120 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 10671 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

Chevron 11126 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.83 $ 4.08 $ 3.24

Shell 43335 Kalifornsky Beach Rd, Kalifornsky Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.77 $ 4.02 $ 3.24

Alaska Oil Sales 43442 K Beach Rd, Soldotna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.