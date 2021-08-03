Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Waynesboro station

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Waynesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Waynesboro area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1350-A Azalea Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 500 Azalea Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1350-A Azalea Dr, Waynesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.87

Exxon 500 Azalea Dr, Waynesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.