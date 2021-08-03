Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Waynesboro station
(WAYNESBORO, MS) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Waynesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Waynesboro area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1350-A Azalea Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 500 Azalea Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.27
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0