Waynesboro, MS

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Waynesboro station

Waynesboro Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLGRP_0bGLKACn00

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Waynesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Waynesboro area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1350-A Azalea Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 500 Azalea Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1350-A Azalea Dr, Waynesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.18
$2.87

Exxon

500 Azalea Dr, Waynesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.92
$3.27
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Waynesboro Daily

Waynesboro Daily

Waynesboro, MS
