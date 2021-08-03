Survey of Woodward diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.13

(WOODWARD, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.13 depending on where in Woodward they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Woodward area went to Murphy USA at 3307 1St St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Love's Country Store at 3020 Williams Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 3307 1St St, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Jiffy Trip 1304 48Th St, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Hutch's 1224 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Hutch's 3710 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 3715 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 3020 Williams Ave, Woodward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.