Survey of Woodward diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.13
(WOODWARD, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.13 depending on where in Woodward they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Woodward area went to Murphy USA at 3307 1St St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Love's Country Store at 3020 Williams Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.19
|card
card$3.08
$--
$3.68
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
