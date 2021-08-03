Mesquite diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.28
(MESQUITE, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Mesquite area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Mesquite area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.71, at Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy.
The average price across the greater Mesquite area was $3.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.91
$--
$--
$3.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.04
$4.19
$3.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.07
$4.31
$4.55
$3.88
|card
card$4.14
$4.38
$4.62
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.07
$4.31
$4.55
$3.88
|card
card$4.14
$4.38
$4.62
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
