Mesquite, NV

Mesquite diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.28

Mesquite News Alert
Mesquite News Alert
 3 days ago
(MESQUITE, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Mesquite area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mesquite area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.71, at Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

The average price across the greater Mesquite area was $3.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

798 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.91
$--
$--
$3.71

Maverik

14 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.72

Smith's

370 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.04
$4.19
$3.72

Shell

290 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.31
$4.55
$3.88
card
card$4.14
$4.38
$4.62
$3.95

Shell

910 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.31
$4.55
$3.88
card
card$4.14
$4.38
$4.62
$3.95

Chevron

810 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite, NV
ABOUT

With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

