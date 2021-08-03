Mesquite diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.28

(MESQUITE, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Mesquite area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mesquite area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.71, at Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

The average price across the greater Mesquite area was $3.88, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 798 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.71

Maverik 14 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.72

Smith's 370 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 4.19 $ 3.72

Shell 290 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.31 $ 4.55 $ 3.88 card card $ 4.14 $ 4.38 $ 4.62 $ 3.95

Shell 910 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.31 $ 4.55 $ 3.88 card card $ 4.14 $ 4.38 $ 4.62 $ 3.95

Chevron 810 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.