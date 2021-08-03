Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Tomah

(TOMAH, WI) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Tomah, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tomah area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Phillips 66 at 27867 Wi-21. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Mobil at 24432 Gopher Ave.

The average price across the greater Tomah area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 27867 Wi-21, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.48 $ 3.79 $ 3.04

Shell 907 E Mccoy Blvd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1504 Superior Ave, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

BP 1030 E Clifton St, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Casey's 313 N Superior Ave, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 124 W Mccoy Blvd , Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.