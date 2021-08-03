Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Tomah
(TOMAH, WI) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Tomah, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Tomah area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Phillips 66 at 27867 Wi-21. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Mobil at 24432 Gopher Ave.
The average price across the greater Tomah area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.48
$3.79
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.85
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
