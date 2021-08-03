Cancel
Tomah, WI

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Tomah

Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 3 days ago
(TOMAH, WI) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Tomah, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tomah area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Phillips 66 at 27867 Wi-21. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Mobil at 24432 Gopher Ave.

The average price across the greater Tomah area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

27867 Wi-21, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.48
$3.79
$3.04

Shell

907 E Mccoy Blvd, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.85
$3.09

Kwik Trip

1504 Superior Ave, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.84
$3.14

BP

1030 E Clifton St, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.14

Casey's

313 N Superior Ave, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Trip

124 W Mccoy Blvd , Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Tomah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

